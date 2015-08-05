WASHINGTON Aug 5 Obama administration officials
told lawmakers on Wednesday that sanctions relief under the Iran
nuclear deal will not be allowed to be used to bankroll
terrorism and said the sanctions can be "snapped back" quickly
if Tehran violates the agreement.
The White House is conducting a lobbying blitz to convince
Congress to back the agreement announced on July 14 between the
United States, five other world powers and Iran. Lawmakers have
until Sept. 17 to decide whether to reject the deal.
The United States will continue to target Iran's support for
militants even though the deal lifts nuclear-related sanctions,
Adam Szubin, the Treasury Department's acting under secretary
for terrorism and financial intelligence, told a Senate hearing.
He explained that sanctions, from both the United States and
other countries, tied to Iran's "bad activity outside the
nuclear file" would remain in place despite the nuclear deal.
Members of the Senate Banking Committee questioned Szubin
and State Department Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy
Sherman, who was the lead U.S. negotiator during the nuclear
talks, intensely over whether sanctions would be able to "snap
back" quickly if Iran violated the deal.
One particular concern was whether contracts signed with
Iran in the wake of the deal would be "grandfathered in" and
remain in effect if Iran did not keep its promise to curtail its
nuclear program.
"There is no grandfather clause. No provision in the deal
gives signed contracts special status," Szubin said.
He said any violations of the nuclear deal are likely to be
incremental, not major, but would still require a U.S. response.
"What we need to do then is obviously hit Iran in a
proportionate way, show them that those breaches have
consequences. Otherwise, we're just asking for larger breaches,"
he said.
Szubin also told the committee it will take at least six to
nine months for Iran to fulfill the necessary conditions for
initial sanctions relief.
If Iran were to violate its commitments under the deal, U.S.
sanctions could be reimposed "in a matter of days," he said.
Sherman repeatedly reminded the panel that the military
option remains on the table and insisted the deal was the best
alternative to war.
"I believe the joint comprehensive plan of action is the
most profound, most far-reaching arms control agreement ever
negotiated," she said.
President Barack Obama, in a separate speech defending the
deal, said Iran will be caught if it tried to cheat and build a
nuclear weapon.
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James
Dalgleish)