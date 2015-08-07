WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. President Barack Obama's
hopes of preserving the nuclear deal between Iran and world
powers were set back on Thursday when Chuck Schumer, one of the
top Democrats in the U.S. Senate, said he would the oppose the
agreement.
Schumer's opposition, announced in a lengthy statement,
could pave the way for more of Obama's fellow Democrats to come
out against the nuclear pact announced on July 1 between the
United States, five other world powers and Iran.
The New York senator is among the most influential Jewish
lawmakers in the United States.
Another influential Jewish lawmaker, U.S. Representative
Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives
Foreign Affairs Committee, also said on Thursday he would oppose
the nuclear pact, according to a statement obtained by Reuters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing
lawmakers to oppose the nuclear agreement, which he considers a
threat to his country's survival. Some pro-Israel groups have
also been spending millions of dollars on an advertising
campaign to push members of Congress to vote no.
The U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to vote on a resolution
of disapproval of the Iran deal, which would eliminate Obama's
ability to waive all sanctions on Iran imposed by the U.S.
Congress, a key component of the agreement.
Obama has promised a veto if it is passed by the House and
Senate. Republicans would need dozens of Democrats to vote
against Obama to override a veto so, while Thursday's
announcements are a blow to the president, opponents of the deal
still face an uphill battle to enact a resolution.
Several Democrats in both the House and Senate have already
come out in favor of the nuclear deal. Schumer's colleague from
New York, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, announced her support
on Thursday.
Schumer said lawmakers would come to their own conclusions
but he would try to persuade other senators to vote against the
Iran deal. Schumer is currently the number three Democrat in the
Senate and is in line to succeed Harry Reid as the party's
leader in the chamber when Reid retires in early 2017.
"There are some who believe that I can force my colleagues
to vote my way," he said.
"While I will certainly share my view and try to persuade
them that the vote to disapprove is the right one, in my
experience with matters of conscience and great consequence like
this, each member ultimately comes to their own conclusion,"
Schumer said.
A congressional aide said Engel would vote for a resolution
of disapproval and also vote to override an Obama veto if the
resolution passed Congress. However, Engel did not say he would
lobby against the deal among other lawmakers.
Schumer's opposition was first reported by the Huffington
Post. He said in his statement he opposed the nuclear deal
because he believed Iran would not change and that the deal
would let it eliminate sanctions while retaining "nuclear and
non-nuclear power."
"Better to keep U.S. sanctions in place, strengthen them,
enforce secondary sanctions on other nations, and pursue the
hard-trodden path of diplomacy once more, difficult as it may
be," Schumer said.
