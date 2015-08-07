(Corrects date of deal announcement from July 1 to July 14 in
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. President Barack Obama's
hopes of preserving the nuclear deal between Iran and world
powers were dealt a setback on Thursday when Chuck Schumer, one
of the top Democrats in the U.S. Senate, said he would the
oppose the agreement.
Schumer's opposition, announced in a lengthy statement,
could pave the way for more of Obama's fellow Democrats to come
out against the nuclear pact, announced on July 14, between the
United States, five other world powers and Iran.
The New York senator is among the most influential Jewish
lawmakers in the United States. He was the first Senate Democrat
to announce his opposition to the agreement.
Another influential Jewish lawmaker, U.S. Representative
Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives
Foreign Affairs Committee, also said on Thursday he would oppose
the nuclear pact in a statement obtained by Reuters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been pushing
lawmakers to oppose the nuclear agreement, which he considers a
threat to his country's survival. Some pro-Israel groups have
also been spending millions of dollars on an advertising
campaign to push members of Congress to vote no.
Obama has been engaged in his own lobbying effort, including
a combative speech on Wednesday in which he said abandoning the
agreement would open up the prospect of war.
Speaking at a news conference on a visit to the Vietnamese
capital, Hanoi, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who
negotiated the deal on the U.S. side, said he respected Schumer
and Engel but added that "rejection is not a policy for the
future."
"It does not offer any alterative and many people in arms
control and others have actually pointed that out. While I
completely respect everybody's individual right to make a
choice, I obviously disagree with the choice made," he said.
The U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to consider a
resolution of disapproval of the Iran deal, which would
eliminate Obama's ability to waive all sanctions on Iran imposed
by the U.S. Congress, a key component of the agreement.
Lawmakers will begin debating whether to reject the deal
when they return from their August recess on Sept. 8.
Schumer insisted he was not influenced by party or politics
and had not been pressured.
"Advocates on both sides have strong cases for their point
of view that cannot simply be dismissed. This has made
evaluating the agreement a difficult and deliberate endeavor,
and after deep study, careful thought and considerable
soul-searching, I have decided I must oppose the agreement and
will vote yes on a motion of disapproval," he said.
Obama has promised a veto if the resolution is passed by the
House and Senate.
Republicans would need at least 13 Democrats in the Senate
and 44 in the House to vote against Obama to muster the
two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override a
veto. So, while Thursday's announcements are a blow to the
president, opponents of the deal still face an uphill battle to
enact a disapproval resolution.
OTHER DEMOCRATS IN FAVOR
Several Democrats in the House and Senate have already come
out in favor of the nuclear deal, including Nancy Pelosi, the
House Democratic leader. Schumer's colleague from New York, U.S.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, announced her support on Thursday
and on Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin on
Friday released a statement saying she would back the agreement
because it "will best serve America's national security
interests."
A handful of House Democrats in addition to Engel have said
they oppose the deal, including Representative Steve Israel, a
member of the chamber's Democratic leadership.
Schumer said lawmakers would come to their own conclusions
but that he would try to persuade other senators to vote against
the Iran deal. Schumer is currently the No. 3 Democrat in the
Senate and is in line to succeed Harry Reid as the party's
leader in the chamber when Reid retires in early 2017.
A congressional aide said Engel would vote for a resolution
of disapproval and also vote to override an Obama veto if the
resolution passed Congress. However, Engel did not say he would
lobby against the deal among other lawmakers.
Schumer's opposition was first reported by the Huffington
Post. He said in his statement he opposed the nuclear deal
because he believed Iran would not change and that the deal
would let it eliminate sanctions while retaining "nuclear and
non-nuclear power."
"Better to keep U.S. sanctions in place, strengthen them,
enforce secondary sanctions on other nations, and pursue the
hard-trodden path of diplomacy once more, difficult as it may
be," Schumer said.
The White House had no immediate comment on Schumer's
announcement, which was distributed by the Senate Republican
leadership after it was released by his office.
The liberal group MoveOn.org said its 8 million members
would organize a "donor strike" to withhold campaign
contributions from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee
as well as "any Democratic candidate who succeeds in undermining
the president's diplomacy with Iran."
