By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 17 U.S. Senator Robert Menendez,
who is widely expected to oppose a proposed nuclear deal with
Iran, is set on Tuesday to formally announce his position on the
pact.
Congress is poised to vote in September on the U.S.-led
international agreement. As proposed by President Barack Obama
and other world powers, the deal aims to curb Iran's nuclear
program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions on the
country.
To prevent it from being killed by Republican opponents in
the U.S. Congress, Obama needs to lock up support from his
fellow Democrats, but he has a long way to go.
Menendez worked on legislation setting the congressional
review process for the deal and he has made sharp comments,
leading some to speculate that he would end up opposing it.
Aides to the senator would not give any hint of his decision,
however.
Earlier this month, Obama suffered a setback when Senator
Chuck Schumer, the chamber's third-ranking Democrat, announced
his opposition. At least 18 Democrats have said they will back
the deal, far short of the 34 needed to keep it alive by
sustaining a likely Obama veto of any disapproval legislation.
One Senate Democratic aide said on Monday that as many as 20
Democrats in the chamber now favor of the deal. Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid was expected to declare his
position in early September.
When the Senate convened in January under Republican
control, Menendez had to relinquish his Foreign Relations
Committee chairmanship. His fortunes slipped further in April,
when a grand jury indicted him on corruption charges and he
stepped down from his post as the senior Democrat on the panel.
Menendez denies any wrongdoing and is fighting the criminal
charges.
Months before the Iran negotiations wrapped up, Menendez
spoke to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is
furiously working to kill the deal, stressing his close ties to
Israel while questioning Iran's intentions.
"You can be certain the mullahs (Iran's leaders) are not
going to call us in Washington when they decide to breach the
agreement. They're going to sneak out, covertly, gradually over
time, when they think we're not looking," he said.
Besides the United States and Iran, the deal includes
Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the
European Union.
Menendez will announce his position during a speech on
Tuesday at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Christian Plumb)