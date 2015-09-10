WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday fellow
Republicans would press their fight against the nuclear deal
with Iran, no matter what happens with votes related to the
agreement in the House and Senate this week.
Republicans "will use every tool" they can to stop the
agreement announced on July 14 between the United States, five
other world powers and Tehran, and to delay its implementation,
he told reporters.
A day after House Republicans announced a last-ditch shift
in what legislation they would use to oppose the deal, Boehner
said they still reserved the right to return to the original
strategy of voting on a resolution of disapproval if one moves
ahead in the Senate in a vote expected on Thursday or Friday.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)