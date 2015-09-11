WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. House of
Representatives defeated a resolution backing the nuclear
agreement with Iran on Friday, in a symbolic vote engineered by
congressional Republicans who object to the deal.
House members voted 269 to 162 to defeat the resolution in a
strongly partisan vote, part of an effort by congressional
Republicans to underscore their objection to the accord despite
a vote on Thursday in the Senate that blocked a Republican-led
effort to kill the international pact.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)