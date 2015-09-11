(Adds second vote)
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. House of
Representatives defeated a resolution backing the nuclear
agreement with Iran on Friday, in a symbolic vote engineered by
congressional Republicans who object to the deal.
House members voted 269 to 162 against the resolution in a
strongly partisan vote, part of an effort by Republicans to
underscore their objection to the accord despite a vote on
Thursday in the Senate that blocked a Republican-led effort to
kill the international pact.
In a second symbolic vote on Friday, the House voted 247 to
186 to pass legislation that would bar Obama from waiving,
suspending or reducing sanctions under the nuclear agreement.
To become law, that measure would have to be passed in the
Senate and then survive a likely veto.
There are no plans for the Senate to vote on either measure.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)