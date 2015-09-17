WASHINGTON, Sept 17 U.S. Senate Democrats
blocked legislation meant to kill the Iran nuclear deal for a
third time on Thursday, securing a major diplomatic victory for
President Barack Obama.
By a vote of 56-42, the Republican-majority Senate fell
short of the 60 votes needed in the 100-member chamber to
advance the legislation as all but four of Obama's fellow
Democrats backed the nuclear pact announced in July.
With no more Senate votes planned this week, the result
ensured that Congress will not pass before a midnight deadline a
resolution of disapproval that would have crippled the agreement
by eliminating Obama's ability to waive many U.S. sanctions.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)