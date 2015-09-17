(Corrects to show the four Democratic senators voted to advance
the disapproval resolution, 8th paragraph)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 U.S. Senate Democrats on
Thursday blocked legislation meant to kill the Iran nuclear deal
for a third time, securing perhaps the greatest foreign policy
win of President Barack Obama's six years in office and clearing
the way to implement the accord.
By a 56-42 vote, the Republican-majority Senate fell short
of the 60 votes needed to advance in the 100-member chamber.
Despite an intense and expensive lobbying effort against it,
all but four of Obama's fellow Democrats backed the nuclear pact
between the United States, five other world powers and Tehran
announced in July.
With no more Senate votes this week, the result ensured
Congress will not pass a resolution of disapproval that would
have crippled the deal by eliminating Obama's ability to waive
many sanctions.
A resolution would have had to pass both the Senate and
House of Representatives by midnight Thursday, and survive
Obama's veto, to be enacted.
The House, where Republicans also have a majority, never
voted on the resolution, opting to pass three symbolic
Iran-related measures that would not have affected the nuclear
deal.
Two presidential hopefuls, Senators Rand Paul and Marco
Rubio, missed the vote after a debate in California last night
in which Republicans bashed the Iran deal. Two others, Ted Cruz
and Lindsey Graham, voted with every other Senate Republican to
advance the resolution.
Four Democrats, Senators Ben Cardin, Joe Manchin, Robert
Menendez and Charles Schumer, voted with the Republicans to
advance the disapproval resolution all three times.
Angry Republicans accused Democrats of denying the
disapproval measure its due consideration in order to keep Obama
from having to use his veto power.
"It will go into effect without the American people having
their say," said John Cornyn, the Senate's second-ranked
Republican.
Democrats accused Republicans of staging futile votes to
embarrass the White House, while wasting time that could have
been spent reaching a budget compromise to avoid a government
shutdown on Sept. 30.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to
lure any more Democrats into backing the disapproval resolution
after it first came up in the Senate a week ago.
After two failed votes, McConnell sought to raise the
political stakes by adding an amendment that would have barred
Obama from easing sanctions unless Iran released American
prisoners and recognized Israel's right to exist.
With Democrats objecting to adding non-nuclear issues to
consideration of the deal, that procedural vote was also
blocked, 53-45.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh and Alan
Crosby)