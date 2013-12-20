WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid has begun a process that could allow the Senate to
vote as soon as next month to impose new sanctions on Iran if
talks on its nuclear program fail, Senate aides said on Friday,
despite a White House veto threat.
Aides and lawmakers said Reid had filed Rule 14 for the
sanctions bill, which allows him to bypass the normal process of
bringing a bill for a Senate vote through committee.
A spokesman for Reid did not respond to requests for
comment.
Reid's action sets the stage for a potential battle between
more than 25 Republican and Democratic senators who are
co-sponsoring the new Iran sanctions legislation and the Obama
administration and its supporters in Congress, including the
Democratic heads of 10 Senate committees.
The bill introduced on Thursday would require reductions in
Iran's petroleum production and apply new penalties to other
industries if Iran violates an interim agreement or fails to
reach a final comprehensive agreement.
But it also gives the administration up to a year to pursue
a diplomatic track, which backers of the bill said would not
violate terms of the interim deal.
The Obama administration has insisted that the bill would
disrupt delicate talks being held between Tehran and world
powers. Iran's foreign minister has said a new sanctions law
would kill the interim agreement reached in Geneva on Nov. 24.
A White House spokesman threatened a veto if it passed.
Obama accused Congress of playing politics at a White House
news conference on Friday, where he said he would back lawmakers
in passing new sanctions "in a day, on a dime" if talks failed,
but said more now would be counterproductive.
"If we're serious about negotiations we've got to create an
atmosphere in which Iran is willing to move in ways that are
uncomfortable for them and contrary to their ideology and
rhetoric and their suspicions of us," Obama said.
Backing the administration, the Senate Banking Committee did
not to move ahead with a sanctions package passed by the House
of Representatives in July.
The panel's chairman, Tim Johnson, was one of 10 Democratic
Senate committee leaders who wrote to Reid asking to be
consulted before moving ahead with the new sanctions bill.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, who leads the Senate Intelligence
Committee, said Reid had not consulted the committee leaders.
"This is not a positive thing to do at this particular point
in time," Feinstein told Reuters. She said negotiations are
working and called the bill "a clear provocation."
The bill's backers, including Senator Robert Menendez, the
chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, insist that
it would strengthen the U.S. hand in negotiations, by warning
Tehran it would face more crippling sanctions if negotiations to
curb its nuclear program falter.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)