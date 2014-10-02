(Adds Netanyahu comments)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Hundreds of U.S. lawmakers
pressed Secretary of State John Kerry to lean harder on Iran in
talks over its nuclear program in a letter released on Thursday
after Israel warned Washington not to go easy on Tehran.
Three hundred and fifty-four members - four-fifths - of the
U.S. House of Representatives signed the letter sent to Kerry on
Wednesday night, expressing concerns that an agreement on Iran's
nuclear program might not require sufficiently strict
inspections of its nuclear facilities.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sept. 5 that Iran had
failed to address concerns about suspected atomic bomb research
by an agreed deadline.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President
Barack Obama on Wednesday that he must make sure any final
nuclear deal with Iran does not leave it at the "threshold" of
being able to develop nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu has been attempting to shift the global spotlight
away from Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria and back to
Iran, warning that a nuclear-armed Tehran would pose a far
greater threat than the militant Islamists.
On Thursday, Netanyahu voiced doubts that his talks with
Obama would lead to a tougher U.S. line.
"Both of us want to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear
weapon. But I say that is not enough. You want to prevent it
from (being able to) develop a nuclear weapon in a short term,
of weeks or months. What is called breakout time," Netanyahu
said in an interview with Israel's Channel 10 television.
Asked whether he was "encouraged" about the issue of
preventing Iran from achieving break-out capability after
meeting Obama, Netanyahu answered: "I cannot say that. I can
only say that I expressed the things important to Israel and
Israel's security."
Although Israel backs Obama's efforts to forge a coalition
to confront Islamic State fighters, some Israelis fear world
powers could go easy on Shi'ite Muslim Iran's nuclear program so
it will help in the fight against the Sunni Islamists.
Iran and six world powers are expected to meet again for
nuclear talks in Europe in the next two weeks, Iranian and
Western officials said.
