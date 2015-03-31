By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. Republicans will push
ahead with legislation reflecting their deep mistrust of a
nuclear deal with Iran whatever the outcome of talks between
Tehran and major powers in Switzerland, setting up further
confrontation with President Barack Obama.
Just what action they will take - and how much support they
get from Democrats - depends on the details agreed by
negotiators from United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China in Lausanne who are edging toward a preliminary deal
due by the end of Tuesday.
If that deadline is missed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell has said lawmakers would vote on a bill to impose new
sanctions on Iran if it does not come to a final agreement by
the scheduled date of June 30. The aim would be to increase
pressure on Iran to compromise in the last months of the talks.
Even if negotiators come up with an interim deal now,
McConnell says he will introduce a different bill that would
require Obama to submit a final agreement for Congress' approval
and block for two months his right to waive sanctions.
The Obama administration says either bill, by sending a
signal of a divided Washington, could endanger a final
agreement. If lawmakers decide on more sanctions, it could make
it more difficult to convince Iranians that Obama can deliver
relief from the measures already crippling their economy.
Many lawmakers, including Democrats, worry that Obama is so
eager for an agreement that he may leave the Islamic Republic
with the ability to build a nuclear bomb. Iran insists its
nuclear program is purely peaceful.
Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the House
Foreign Affairs Committee, said he wanted to see the result of
the negotiations before coming to any conclusion.
"Let's see what the agreement says and judge it
accordingly," he told Reuters.
But the chances of gaining enough bipartisan support to pass
new Iran legislation appear to have dimmed since the divisive
address to Congress this month by Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu railing against the emerging deal.
Many Democrats were furious when the Republicans, without
informing the White House, invited Netanyahu to give the speech.
Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid, the Democrat leaders in the House
and Senate, respectively, say Congress should wait for the
outcome of negotiations before acting.
Despite the Republicans' majority in both houses of
Congress, they face considerable obstacles getting the bills
passed, and Obama has said he would veto them.
Senate Democrats could filibuster either bill, which would
mean they would need 60 votes to pass in a chamber where there
are 54 Republicans and 46 Democrats.
Should enough Democrats join the Republicans and back the
legislation, it is unlikely Congress would be able to override
his veto by the required two-thirds majority. This would need 13
of the Democratic senators and 43 of the 188 Democrats in the
House of Representatives to vote with Republicans, if every
Republican supported the bill.
Congress has overridden only 110 of the roughly 1,500
presidential vetoes in U.S. history. The last was in July 2008,
when Congress overrode Republican George W. Bush's veto of a
bill related to the Medicare healthcare system for the elderly.
Early this month, the Senate mustered only 62 votes for a
bid to override Obama's veto of legislation approving the
Keystone XL oil pipeline, a measure far less partisan than the
Iran talks.
McConnell visited Israel last weekend with a delegation of
Republican lawmakers, and stood beside Netanyahu on Sunday as he
criticized the deal being negotiated in Lausanne.
Congress would eventually have to vote to permanently repeal
the Iran sanctions, but that would not be expected to take place
until well into the lifetime of a final agreement.
Whatever happens in the Lausanne talks, it will be some time
before Congress acts. Lawmakers are out of Washington for their
annual Easter recess, and do not return until April 13.
