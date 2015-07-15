Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON, July 15 Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects U.S. congressional Democrats to back the nuclear deal with Iran once they understand it.
"I'm here to answer questions and explain what the deal is, and I'm confident they'll like it when they understand it all," Biden told reporters as he headed into a meeting with Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives, many of whom have expressed skepticism about the nuclear deal announced on Tuesday. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Will Dunham)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.