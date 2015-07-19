By Patricia Zengerle
July 19
WASHINGTON, July 19 The U.S. Congress received
the Iran nuclear agreement on Sunday and it will have 60 days
starting Monday to decide whether to reject the deal. President
Barack Obama acceded in May to a review demanded by Congress and
has agreed not to waive U.S. sanctions during that period.
For 22 days after that period, Obama could veto a resolution
as promised and Congress could try to override it. Overriding
the veto will require a two-thirds majority of both the House of
Representatives and Senate, so the administration is working to
win over enough of Obama's fellow Democrats to offset strong
Republican opposition.
The issues drawing the greatest attention of lawmakers as
they start to consider the deal range from inspections to
sanctions.
INSPECTIONS - The deal gives United Nations inspectors
access to suspect Iranian military sites, while giving Tehran 24
days to provide access to the facilities.
Lawmakers who wanted "anytime, anywhere" inspections will
want to know how this will ensure that Tehran will not cheat.
They worry the delay could allow compromising material to be
destroyed. "A lot can be done in 24 days," said U.S.
Representative Steve Israel, a Democrat.
At a news conference this week, Obama said hiding nuclear
equipment was so difficult that 24 days would suffice. "This is
not something you hide in a closet," he said.
ARMS EMBARGO - Congressional questioning about the nuclear
deal has focused on the lifting of a U.N. ban on Iran for
conventional weapons after five years and for ballistic missile
technology after eight years.
"It is hard for us to accept it, so we just want to take a
look at it," said Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the U.S.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Lawmakers worry that
Tehran's access to advanced arms, even years down the line,
would enhance its ability to fuel regional sectarian strife and
threaten U.S. ally Israel. Opponents have further lamented that
the deal fails to freeze or roll back Iran's advances in
ballistic missile development.
The Obama administration says the deal is the only
alternative to Iran moving forward on developing a nuclear
weapon. Supporters of the deal say the embargo has not kept
Tehran and its allies from acquiring ample supplies of arms.
SANCTIONS - Under the deal, the main oil and financial
sanctions could be lifted this year. Many lawmakers questioned
the wisdom of giving Iran access to up to $150 billion in
revenue before it proves it will adhere to the agreement.
"That is an immediate, giant benefit to the Iranian regime,"
said U.S. Representative Brad Sherman, a Democrat. Sherman said
he worried the money made available to Tehran would be funneled
to corrupt officials or Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or
militants fighting U.S. allies, or even Americans.
Supporters of the deal say it is better than the alternative
and that, even if the United States rejects it, other countries
are eager to lift sanctions even without a deal. At his news
conference, Obama argued that the Iranians would get $60 or $70
billion in sanctions relief even if the U.S. sanctions stayed in
place, but that it would be pursuing a nuclear weapon without
the inspections regime. Iran denies seeking a nuclear bomb.
PRISONERS - Even lawmakers who are prepared to support the
deal said they were disappointed that it did not include the
release of former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, Christian pastor
Saeed Abedini, Washington Post Tehran bureau chief Jason Rezaian
and former FBI agent Robert Levinson.
Administration officials say they bring up the prisoners at
every meeting with Iranian officials, but said they did not
insist on the releases because it was essential to focus the
talks with Iran on the nuclear issue.
UN SECURITY COUNCIL VOTE - Both Republicans and Democrats,
including the chairman and ranking member of the influential
Senate Foreign Relations Committee, do not want the United
Nations to vote on the Iran nuclear deal before the 82-day U.S.
review period ends in September. After stopping in at a meeting
between Vice President Joe Biden and committee Democrats,
Senator Bob Corker, the panel's Republican chairman, called the
vote, now set for Monday, "an affront to the American people."
Cardin co-signed a letter urging Obama to postpone the vote.
Administration officials insist the Security Council vote
will not give the international organization precedence over
Congress. The U.N. resolution will not begin to implement the
deal for 90 days, which they said was intended to give U.S.
lawmakers time to weigh in first.
