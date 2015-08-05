UPDATE 8-Oil prices hit one-month highs as buyers stay upbeat
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (Adds settlement prices)
WASHINGTON Aug 5 Wendy Sherman, the U.S. State Department's principal negotiator on the Iran nuclear deal, said on Wednesday the U.S. government was ready to discuss additional security assistance to Israel in the wake of the agreement.
Sherman testified to a U.S. Senate hearing on the deal that the President Barack Obama's administration was prepared to discuss "further enhancements to security assistance" to Israel when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to do so.
Netanyahu has said he views the nuclear deal as a threat to his country's existence and Israel has been lobbying against the agreement. The U.S. Congress has until Sept. 17 to vote to approve or reject the deal. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chief executive of U.S. coal mining company Cloud Peak Energy urged President Donald Trump in a letter on Thursday to help shape global climate policies by keeping the United States in the Paris climate accord.