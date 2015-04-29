WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. President Barack Obama would veto any legislation with amendments that would undercut a deal reached between his administration and U.S. lawmakers over Congress' role amid the Iranian nuclear talks, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama also would not back any bill that would interfere with the negotiations between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers over its nuclear program, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)