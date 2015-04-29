INTERVIEW-India's JSW Steel lines up $1 bln war chest for acquisitions, mines
* To bid for iron ore, coking coal mines in govt auctions (Adds details on iron ore, coal mines)
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. President Barack Obama would veto any legislation with amendments that would undercut a deal reached between his administration and U.S. lawmakers over Congress' role amid the Iranian nuclear talks, the White House said on Wednesday.
Obama also would not back any bill that would interfere with the negotiations between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers over its nuclear program, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
* To bid for iron ore, coking coal mines in govt auctions (Adds details on iron ore, coal mines)
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels, up 1.6 mln -EIA
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.