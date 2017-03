WASHINGTON, July 14 Harry Reid, the U.S. Senate Democratic leader, said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear agreement is the result of years of hard work by President Barack Obama and his administration in a brief statement that did not support or criticize the deal.

"Now it is incumbent on Congress to review this agreement with the thoughtful, level-headed process an agreement of this magnitude deserves," Reid said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)