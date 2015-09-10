(Updates with McConnell action)
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 A Republican-backed measure
to derail the Iran nuclear agreement was blocked in the U.S.
Senate on Thursday, in a major foreign policy victory for
Democratic President Barack Obama.
The vote was 58-42 against clearing the way for debate of
the bill, meaning opponents of the nuclear pact failed to get
the 60 votes necessary to advance a resolution of disapproval.
All 42 of the votes not to advance the measure were from
Democrats or independents who normally vote with them. Four
Democratic senators voted with Republicans to move ahead.
But Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader,
immediately took steps that would allow the Senate to have
another vote on the nuclear agreement.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Sandra Maler)