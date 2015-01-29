WASHINGTON Jan 29 Democratic U.S. Senator
Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee, on Thursday called on panel members to wait until
June to pass legislation to toughen sanctions on Iran, in order
to give world powers and Tehran time to negotiate.
"Congress should have the collective patience to wait until
the end of June to see whether our negotiators can resolve the
nuclear issue with Iran through diplomacy," Brown said in his
opening statement as the banking panel prepared to vote on a
sanctions bill.
President Barack Obama has pledged to veto any bill imposing
new sanctions now. As Republicans and Democrats in Congress
debate how Congress should weigh in on nuclear talks with Iran,
several other Democratic senators said earlier this week they
would hold off on voting for any new sanctions bill until at
least March 24.
After more than 18 months of negotiations, the United
States, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia have agreed with
Iran to try to reach a political understanding by the end of
March, with a view to a full-blown deal by a self-imposed June
30 deadline.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)