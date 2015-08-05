UPDATE 8-Oil prices hit one-month highs as buyers stay upbeat
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (Adds settlement prices)
Aug 5 The United States will continue to target Iran's support for militant proxies even with a nuclear deal that lifts nuclear-related sanctions, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.
It will take at least six to nine months for Iran to fulfill the necessary conditions for initial sanctions relief, said Adam Szubin, the U.S. Treasury's acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in testimony to a U.S. Senate committee.
If Iran were to violate its commitments under a nuclear deal reached with world powers in July, U.S. sanctions could be reimposed "in a matter of days," Szubin said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chief executive of U.S. coal mining company Cloud Peak Energy urged President Donald Trump in a letter on Thursday to help shape global climate policies by keeping the United States in the Paris climate accord.