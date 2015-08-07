(adds quote from spokesman, details from briefing)
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The decision by one of the top
Democrats in the U.S. Senate to oppose the nuclear deal between
Iran and world powers was "disappointing but not surprising,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.
President Barack Obama's hopes of preserving the nuclear
deal were dealt a blow on Thursday when New York's Schumer came
out against it even as the White House tried to draw attention
to other lawmakers who are backing the agreement.
Earnest told reporters that the Obama administration worked
closely with Schumer to explain details of the deal even before
it was signed in an effort to gain his support.
"Ultimately, it didn't turn out that way. I don't think
anybody was surprised," Earnest said.
Obama is struggling to gain congressional backing for the
deal, which lawmakers must vote on by Sept. 17. Schumer's
rejection means the Obama administration may have to ramp up its
lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill.
Twelve members of the U.S. Congress, seven members in the
House of Representatives and five in the Senate, have publicly
come out in support of the agreement in recent days, showing
Obama had made a persuasive case, Earnest said.
The administration is confident they can continue to build
support before next month's deadline, he added.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Doina Chiacu and Jeff Mason;
Editing by Susan Heavey)