UNITED NATIONS/PRAGUE, May 13 The Czech Republic
blocked an attempted purchase by Iran this year of a large
shipment of sensitive technology useable for nuclear enrichment
after false documentation raised suspicions, U.N. experts and
Western sources said.
The incident could add to Western concerns about whether
Tehran can be trusted to adhere to a nuclear deal being
negotiated with world powers under which it would curb sensitive
nuclear work in exchange for sanctions relief.
The negotiators are trying to reach a deal by the end of
June after hammering out a preliminary agreement on April 2,
with Iran committing to reduce the number of centrifuges it
operates and agreeing to other long-term nuclear limitations.
Some details of the attempted purchase were described in the
latest annual report of an expert panel for the United Nations
Security Council's Iran sanctions committee, which has been seen
by Reuters.
The panel said that in January Iran attempted to buy
compressors - which have nuclear and non-nuclear applications -
made by the U.S.-owned company Howden CKD Compressors.
A Czech state official and a Western diplomat familiar with
the case confirmed to Reuters that Iran had attempted to buy the
shipment from Howden CKD in the Czech Republic, and that Czech
authorities had acted to block the deal.
It was not clear if any intermediaries were involved in the
attempt to acquire the machinery.
There was no suggestion that Howden CKD itself was involved
in any wrongdoing. Officials at Prague-based Howden declined to
comment on the attempted purchase.
The U.N. panel, which monitors compliance with the U.N.
sanctions regime, said there had been a "false end user" stated
for the order.
"The procurer and transport company involved in the deal had
provided false documentation in order to hide the origins,
movement and destination of the consignment with the intention
of bypassing export controls and sanctions," it added.
The report offered no further details about the attempted
transaction. Iran's U.N. mission did not respond to a query
about the report.
CONTRACT WORTH $61 million
The Czech state official said the party seeking the
compressors had claimed the machinery was needed for a
compressor station, such as the kind used to transport natural
gas from one relay station to another.
The official declined to say exactly how the transaction was
stopped, provide specifications of the compressors or confirm
the intended purchaser. However, he made clear it was the Czech
authorities who halted the deal
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
total value of the contract would have been about 1.5 billion
Czech koruna ($61 million).
This was a huge amount for the company concerned, the
previously named CKD Kompresory, a leading supplier of
multi-stage centrifugal compressors to the oil and gas,
petrochemical and other industries.
The firm was acquired by Colfax Corp. of the United
States in 2013 for $69.4 million. A spokesman for Colfax
declined to comment.
The United States and its Western allies say Iran continues
to try to skirt international sanctions on its atomic and
missile programs even while negotiating the nuclear deal.
The U.N. panel of experts also noted in its report that
Britain informed it of an active Iranian nuclear procurement
network linked to blacklisted firms.
While compressors have non-nuclear applications in the oil
and gas industry, they also have nuclear uses, including in
centrifuge cascades. Centrifuges purify uranium gas fed into
them for use as fuel in nuclear reactors or weapons, if purified
to levels of around 90 percent of the fissile isotope
uranium-235.
"Such compressors can be used to extract enriched uranium
directly from the cascades," Olli Heinonen, former deputy
director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency and a
nuclear expert currently at Harvard University, told Reuters.
"In particular, they are useful when working with higher
enrichment such as 20 percent enriched uranium," he said, adding
that precise specifications of the compressors in question would
be necessary to make a definitive assessment.
Iran has frozen production of 20 percent enriched uranium, a
move that Western officials cite as one of the most important
curbs on Iranian nuclear activities under an interim agreement
in 2013.
Tehran rejects allegations by Western powers and their
allies that it is seeking the capability to produce atomic
weapons and says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
The IAEA and the United States have said repeatedly that
Tehran has adhered to the terms of the 2013 interim deal.
($1 = 24.5330 Czech koruna)
