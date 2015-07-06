WASHINGTON, July 6 The White House said Tuesday's deadline for negotiators in Vienna to come to a final, firm agreement on Iran's nuclear program could slip.

When asked if President Barack Obama's administration expects the deadline "to slip," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday, "I wouldn't set any expectations at this point ... I would say that it's certainly possible." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech)