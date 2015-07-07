VIENNA, July 7 Talks between Iran and six major
powers cannot continue indefinitely and there must be an
agreement soon if there is to be an accord to end sanctions in
exchange for curbs on Tehran's atomic programme, a source close
to the talks said on Tuesday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said that
contrary to statements made by Iranian officials, the
negotiations were not open-ended or without a deadline.
"We've come to the end," the source added. "We have just
made one, final extension. It is hard to see how or why we would
go beyond this. Either it happens in the next 48 hours, or not."
(Reporting by John Irish, writing Louis Charbonneau)