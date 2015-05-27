ANKARA May 27 A self-imposed deadline of June 30 for Iran and six major powers to reach a final nuclear deal to resolve a decade-long standoff may be extended, Iran's state TV reported.

"The deadline might be extended and the talks might continue after the June 30," Iranian senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying.

France's ambassador to the United States, Gerard Araud, said on Tuesday that the deal was not likely by June 30 because technical details to be defined would remain. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)