DUBAI, June 13 Iran's nuclear talks could be
extended beyond their June 30 deadline if world powers raise new
issues in the negotiations, President Hassan Rouhani said on
Saturday.
"If the other side sticks to the framework that has been
established and does not bring new issues into play, I believe
it (the nuclear issue) can be solved and we can reach an
agreement," Rouhani said in a televised news conference.
"But if they want to take the path of brinkmanship, the
negotiations could take longer."
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)