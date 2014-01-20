ANKARA Jan 20 Iran said on Monday it will start
its suspension of uranium enrichment up to 20 percent in a few
hours, when talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog are likely to
have ended, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"The International Atomic Energy Agency and our experts are
in technical talks ... after that ends, I believe the suspension
will start around noon (local time)," said spokesman for Iran's
Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi.
World powers and Iran are due to start implementing a
landmark deal on Monday curbing Tehran's nuclear programme,
potentially paving the way for a broad settlement of a
decade-old standoff and easing fears of a new war in the Middle
East.
