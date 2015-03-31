LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 A senior U.S.
official denied on Tuesday that Iran had been told by the six
powers that the Iranian delegation must make up their minds on
whether to accept an agreement before dawn.
Two diplomats told Reuters earlier in the evening that the
major powers did not want to continue negotiating beyond the
early morning on Wednesday.
"Reports that the (six powers) gave an ultimatum of dawn
Wednesday morning are completely false," the official said on
condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; writing by John Irish; editing
by Parisa Hafezi)