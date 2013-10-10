PARIS Oct 10 An exiled Iranian opposition group
said on Thursday it had information about what it said was a
centre for nuclear weaponisation research in Tehran that the
government was moving to avoid detection ahead of negotiations
with world powers.
The dissident National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
exposed Iran's uranium enrichment facility at Natanz and a heavy
water facility at Arak in 2002. But analysts say it has a
chequered track record and a clear political agenda.
An accusation it made in July about a secret underground
nuclear site under construction in Iran draw a cautious
international response, with France merely saying it would look
into it.
The Islamic Republic says its nuclear energy programme is
entirely peaceful and rejects U.S. and Israeli accusations that
it is seeking the capability to make nuclear weapons.
The NCRI's latest allegation comes just a few days before
Iran and six major powers are to meet in Geneva to try to end
years of deadlock in a dispute over the Islamic state's nuclear
programme.
The election of Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, as new
Iranian president has raised hopes of progress towards a
negotiated settlement of the decade-old nuclear row.
The Paris-based NCRI, citing information from sources inside
Iran, said a nuclear weaponisation research and planning centre
it called SPND was being moved to a large, secure site in a
defence ministry complex in Tehran about 1.5 km (1 mile) away
from its former location.
It said the centre employed about 100 researchers, engineers
and experts and handled small-scale experiments with radioactive
material and was in charge of research into the weaponisation of
nuclear weapons.
"There is a link between this transfer and the date of
Geneva (talks) because the regime needed to avoid the risk of
visits by (U.N. nuclear) inspectors," Mehdi Abrichamtchi, who
compiled the report for the NCRI, told a news conference.