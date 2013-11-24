DUBAI Nov 24 Iran's currency jumped more than 3
percent against the U.S. dollar on Sunday as news of a
breakthrough deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme raised
hopes that the economy would start recovering from international
sanctions.
The rial traded at around 29,000 against the dollar in
Tehran's free market, Iranian traders said, up from about 30,000
before the agreement was reached by diplomats in Geneva in the
early hours of Sunday.
"We are feeling the positive sentiment in Iran," Nariman
Aflani, foreign exchange trader at AFI Group, an Iranian civil
engineering firm, said by telephone.
He said that prices of construction materials such as
ceramics and cement within Iran were coming down because people
hoped a gradual loosening of sanctions would make it easier for
the country to obtain supplies from abroad.
The free market exchange rate is used by most Iranian
individuals and businesses to obtain hard currency. The official
rate quoted by the Iranian central bank, used by some
state-linked firms with preferential access to dollars, stayed
flat on Sunday at 24,822 rials to the dollar.
Under the Geneva agreement, Iran will receive minor relief
from the sanctions, including potential access to $1.5 billion
in revenue from trade in gold and precious metals, and
permission to transfer $4.2 billion of revenue from its oil
sales across borders.
By itself, these steps may not come close to offsetting the
tens of billions of dollars which Iran has lost over the past
two years as the sanctions have slashed its oil sales and
largely frozen it out of the global banking system.
But by reducing the chance of military action against Iran
and raising the prospect of more sanctions relief in future, the
Geneva pact may stem capital flight from the country and
encourage a partial recovery of domestic investment.
The rial plunged to near 40,000 against the dollar late last
year because of the sanctions, losing about two-thirds of its
value over 18 months. It then recovered some of its losses and
stabilised near 30,000 after the election in June this year of
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, seen as a relative moderate,
made a nuclear deal seem more likely.
Despite the rial's surge on Sunday, traders said it was not
clear that any extended period of appreciation was starting,
since the government felt excessive currency strength could hurt
exports and complicate state finances. Aflani predicted
authorities would intervene in the market if needed to prevent
the rate from moving too far from 29,500.