* Sanctions relief doesn't come close to offsetting damage
* But easing tensions could reduce capital flight
* Trade may grow even under current sanctions
* Firm currency would help to bring down inflation
* Economic policy reforms could get a boost
By Andrew Torchia and Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 24 Iran's currency jumped more than 3
percent against the U.S. dollar on Sunday as news of a
breakthrough deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme raised
hopes that the economy would start recovering from international
sanctions.
The deal provides for Iran to receive temporary, conditional
access to several billion dollars of blocked funds over the next
six months as diplomats try to negotiate a final agreement.
By itself, this will not come close to offsetting the tens
of billions of dollars which Iran has lost over the past two
years as the sanctions have slashed its oil sales and largely
frozen it out of the global banking system.
But by reducing the chance of military action against Iran
and raising the prospect of more sanctions relief in future, the
Geneva pact may stem capital flight from the country and
encourage a partial revival of domestic investment.
This could be enough to pull the economy out of the
recession which has gripped it for most of the past two years,
while encouraging Iranian and foreign businessmen to begin
rebuilding trade ties.
"We are feeling the positive sentiment in Iran," Nariman
Aflani, a foreign exchange trader at AFI Group, an Iranian civil
engineering firm in Tehran, said by telephone.
Prices of construction materials such as ceramics and cement
in Iran are already coming down because people hope a gradual
loosening of sanctions will make it easier for the country to
obtain supplies from abroad, he said.
<----------------------------------------------------------
Winners and losers of Iran economic thaw
U.S. government fact sheet on sanctions relief:
---------------------------------------------------------->
BLOCKED BILLIONS
Under Sunday's deal in Geneva, Iran will receive potential
access to $1.5 billion in revenue from trade in gold and
precious metals, and permission to transfer $4.2 billion of
revenue from its oil sales across borders.
In total, the concessions are worth about $7 billion - a
small sum compared to the continued cost of the sanctions, which
will deprive Iran of about $30 billion of oil revenues over the
next six months, the U.S. government said.
But this comparison underestimates the importance of the
Geneva deal to the economy of 75 million people, as the Iranian
rial's jump against the dollar on Sunday underlined.
The rial traded at around 29,000 against the dollar in
Tehran's free market, up from about 30,000 before the nuclear
deal was announced, Iranian traders said. Heavy supplies of
dollars appeared as speculators anticipated capital flight from
Iran would slow with the easing of diplomatic tensions.
At some times on Sunday, nobody in the market was willing to
buy dollars, traders said - a dramatic contrast from last year,
when the rial lost about a third of its value in a few months.
A firmer outlook for Iran's currency could help to revive
its foreign trade in a range of agricultural and consumer goods
other than oil, by reducing the foreign exchange risks which
have deterred many traders over the past two years.
Also, foreign and Iranian businessmen may become more
willing to do deals - even under the existing sanctions
framework - if they feel that political trends have shifted in
their favour, and that they will not face even harsher sanctions
or enforcement from Western governments in the future.
"Up to now, the trend has been towards more restrictions on
trade," said Hossein Asrar Haghighi, a founder of the Iranian
Business Council in Dubai, which is a major conduit for Iran's
trade with the rest of the world.
"What we can say now is that the restrictions are not going
to increase still more. And if people do not expect them to
increase, they will gradually look at ways to develop business
under the current situation."
Dubai's non-oil trade with Iran has shrunk by over a third
in the past 18 months, totalling $2.9 billion in the first half
of 2013, according to Dubai customs data.
Iranian-born economist Mehrdad Emadi, of the Betamatrix
consultancy in London, said Western oil firms and other
companies had been contacting Iranian officials and businessmen
for months to discuss how trade and investment ties might
eventually be restored. Such contacts look set to accelerate in
the wake of the Geneva deal.
"Companies have to be careful how they deal with Iran,
because they need to maintain an operational relationship with
their governments at home. Now they will feel more free to act."
POLICY
The Geneva deal may not launch any extended period of
appreciation for Iran's rial, since government officials have
indicated excessive currency strength could hurt exports and
complicate state finances. Aflani predicted authorities would
intervene in the market if needed to prevent the rate from
moving too far from 29,500.
But by restraining import costs, a firmer long-term outlook
for the currency would help the government deal with one of its
biggest economic and political headaches, an inflation rate
running at about 40 percent.
And even a modest improvement in economic conditions due to
the Geneva deal could give President Hassan Rouhani and his new
central bank governor, Valiollah Seif, enough political capital
to press ahead with difficult reforms of the economy.
The government of Rouhani's predecessor, President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, was widely criticised in parliament and the private
sector for erratic economic management. Ahmadinejad's critics
blamed high inflation partly on wasteful state spending and a
failure by the central bank, under political pressure from the
government, to keep money supply growth under control.
After taking office in August this year, Rouhani promised to
improve economic management and appointed Seif, who said the
central bank would be given more independence to focus on
controlling inflation and the money supply.
Officials have said in recent weeks that reforms may include
tighter monetary policy and cuts in cash subsidies given to rich
families - politically sensitive steps that would be easier if
Rouhani could point to economic gains during his tenure.
"Because of the entrenched interests, reforming and
rationalising economic policy will be very hard," Emadi said.
"It could take five years."