VIENNA, July 24 Lifting sanctions from Iran after an agreement on its nuclear programme will make it easier for foreign companies to take part in privatisations of state-owned Iranian companies, the country's industry minister said on Friday.

Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh told a conference in Vienna that the national oil company would not be privatised but petrochemical and refining companies may be partly sold off.

