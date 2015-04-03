* Biggest economy to rejoin global system in decades
* Complex sanctions will take years to dismantle
* But easing of banking curbs could provide quick boost
* Good news for Gulf logistics, transport firms
* Other parts of Gulf Arab economies may suffer
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, April 3 Iranian investment banker Ramin
Rabii says he shouted in joy when he learned that Tehran and
world powers had reached a deal which promises to lift economic
sanctions on Iran. Then he called colleagues to discuss the
business implications.
Rabii, managing director of Turquoise Partners, a
Tehran-based investment firm with about $200 million of assets
under management, has been grappling for years with the results
of the sanctions: unstable growth, high inflation, international
banking restrictions and hard currency shortages.
The agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme, reached
on Thursday, will - if confirmed in a final deal by a June 30
deadline - begin to ease those crippling problems for Turquoise
and thousands of other Iranian firms.
"We've been preparing for this moment for 10 years," Rabii
said by telephone, adding that in the months leading up to the
deal Turquoise was in touch with hundreds of potential foreign
investors about opportunities for them if sanctions were lifted.
He said the company now planned to develop its asset
management and brokerage businesses, and would hold roadshows
for investors in Europe and possibly Dubai.
Frozen out of the international banking system, its foreign
trade slashed by the sanctions, Iran looks likely to become the
biggest country to rejoin the global economy since
post-Communist eastern Europe in the early 1990s.
The resulting boom could create tens of billions of dollars
worth of business for both local and foreign companies and shift
the economic balance in the Gulf, which has so far been heavily
weighted towards the rich Gulf Arab oil exporting countries.
"Precautionary talks have already started between Iran and
some big Western investors" in areas such as oil and autos, said
Iranian-born economist Mehrdad Emadi of London's Betamatrix
consultancy. "Now there will be accelerating momentum."
He predicted annual growth of Iran's $420 billion economy
would rise by as much as 2 percentage points to over 5 percent
in the year after a final nuclear deal. It could accelerate
further to 7 or 8 percent in the following 18 months - matching
the growth of Asia's "tiger economies" during their boom years.
Iran's trade with the European Union, which totalled 7.6
billion euros ($8.3 billion) last year, could balloon 400
percent by mid-2018, Emadi said.
BANKING SANCTIONS
The complex web of financial, shipping, energy and
technology sanctions woven by the United States, the European
Union and the United Nations is expected to take years to
remove, even if a final nuclear agreement is reached and
implemented smoothly.
As a result Iran's oil exports, cut by the sanctions to
about 1.1 million barrels per day from 2.5 million bpd in 2012,
may not start rebounding before 2016.
But the single most damaging sanctions measure, the U.S.
Treasury's use of Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act to identify
Iran as a money laundering area, could be lifted quickly by the
Obama administration, analysts believe.
This would have a big impact on trade and investment by
letting foreign banks deal with Iran without fear of being
targeted by U.S. officials. Iran could be re-admitted to the
SWIFT global payments system, from which it was expelled in
2012, within three months of a final nuclear deal, Emadi said.
Rabii said the boost to Iranian production from easier trade
would quickly spur the economy, even if big foreign investment
deals took longer to arrange.
"Iranian industry is currently operating at about 60 to 70
percent capacity. Thirty percent is idle - that's because of the
sanctions. Getting this working again is the low-hanging fruit
of lifting the sanctions."
The economic benefits would extend across the Gulf,
particularly to Dubai, which is a traditional hub for business
with Iran and has a large Iranian community.
The sanctions slashed Dubai's trade with Iran by more than a
third; the emirate could now become a jumping-off point for
foreign companies going back into Iran.
Airlines and logistics firms around the region also stand to
profit. Tarek Sultan, chief executive of Kuwait-listed logistics
giant Agility, said Iran was potentially attractive
because its isolation had encouraged it to develop indigenous
expertise that could allow it to leapfrog other economies.
"When the international situation is resolved and
restrictions are lifted, we'll be among the first ones in
there," Sultan told Reuters late last year.
Other parts of the Gulf economy may at least temporarily be
hurt by the rise of Iran. Gulf Arab stock markets are reforming
themselves to attract foreign capital; Saudi Arabia plans to
open its bourse to direct foreign investment within months.
These markets will now have a major rival for funds in Tehran.
Any increase in Iranian oil sales could come at the expense
of Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer, which has lifted its
output near 10 million bpd. The kingdom already faces a record
budget deficit this year because of low oil prices.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Peter Graff)