DUBAI Jan 17 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Sunday for economic reforms and less reliance on oil revenues in the post-sanctions era.

Rouhani, who was submitting the draft budget for the next Iranian fiscal year (beginning March 21) to parliament, told lawmakers that low oil prices were the best reason to cut "the umbilical cord" to oil. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Yara Bayoumy)