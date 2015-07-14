CAIRO, July 14 Egypt hopes the nuclear deal signed between Iran and Western powers will prevent an arms race in the Middle East and lead to a region free of weapons of mass destruction, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The foreign ministry spokesman expressed hope that the deal between both sides is complete and prevents an arms race in the Middle East as well as ensuring the region is free of all weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew Roche)