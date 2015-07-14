DUBAI, July 14 The ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a note of congratulations to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday for Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, the UAE's official news agency WAM reported.

The statement contained the first official comment by Gulf Arab countries towards a deal many of them privately fear will encourage Iran to back their enemies across the Middle East more forcefully. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)