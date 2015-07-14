Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
DUBAI, July 14 The ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a note of congratulations to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday for Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, the UAE's official news agency WAM reported.
The statement contained the first official comment by Gulf Arab countries towards a deal many of them privately fear will encourage Iran to back their enemies across the Middle East more forcefully. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.