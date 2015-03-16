Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
BRUSSELS, March 16 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday that "important points" are still unresolved in talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, although he still hoped for a solid agreement.
"We want an agreement, but only if the agreement is very solid. There has been progress but important points remain which are not resolved," he told reporters in Brussels. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.