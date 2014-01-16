* Govt to keep sovereign guarantee in place for now
-official
* Switch to private insurers won't alter Iran loading plans
-JPI
TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese crude buyers are set to
switch back to private insurance providers for transportation of
Iranian oil, after relief from some EU sanctions goes into
effect next week, industry and government sources said.
Under the interim deal reached between Tehran and six world
powers in November, the European Union on Jan. 20 will suspend
for six months a ban on insuring and transporting Iranian oil.
Since 2012 when tough EU and U.S. sanctions were slapped on
Iran over its ambitious nuclear programme, Japan has been
providing a sovereign guarantee of up to $7.6 billion in
liability per tanker to keep oil trade with Tehran going.
If the revision in EU regulations is implemented, the Japan
P&I Club (JPI), the country's main ship insurer against
pollution and personal injury claims, would be able to resume
the normal coverage of $7.6 billion for a tanker carrying
Iranian oil, a JPI official said.
The switch in insurance is expected to have no impact on
Japan's Iranian oil lifting plans, the JPI official added.
It remains unclear how soon the switch can occur, as some
details need to be worked out. The government will keep the
sovereign scheme in place for now, however, as the revision is
regarded as temporary, a government official said.
Japan's imports of Iranian oil in January-November 2013 fell
by 4.6 percent from a year earlier to 178,539 barrels per day
(bpd), trade ministry data showed last month.
The November deal between Iran and western world powers
eased some sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on Tehran's
nuclear programme. It also allows purchases of Iranian oil to
remain at current levels of about 1 million bpd.
The Geneva accord also lifts the trade ban affecting the
country's petrochemicals, gold and other precious metals.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)