BRUSSELS, Sept 17 European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton will meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Saeed Jalili in Istanbul on Tuesday in follow-up talks to
negotiations on Iran's atomic programme, a spokeswoman for
Ashton said on Monday.
The meeting is "part of continuing efforts to engage with
Iran", following talks between world powers and Iran in Moscow
in June which failed to secure a breakthrough in the dispute
over Tehran's nuclear programme.
"While it is not a formal negotiating round, the meeting
will be an opportunity to stress once again to Iran the need for
an urgent and meaningful confidence-building step" and to show
more flexibility with proposals put forward by world powers in
earlier talks in Baghdad, the spokeswoman said.