BRUSSELS Oct 16 European Union governments
imposed sanctions on Tuesday against major Iranian state
companies in the oil and gas industry, and strengthened
restrictions on the central bank, cranking up pressure over
Tehran's nuclear programme.
Among the more than 30 companies and institutions targeted
were: the National Iranian Oil Company and its subsidiaries, and
the National Iranian Gas Company and others, overseeing oil
refining and distribution and transport of oil.
The ministries of energy and petroleum were also included.
The entities have had their assets in Europe frozen.