BRUSSELS Jan 28 World powers have asked Iran to
hold a new round of talks over Tehran's nuclear work in
February, a spokesman for the EU's foreign policy representative
said on Monday.
The EU's Catherine Ashton, who oversees diplomatic contacts
with Iran on its nuclear programme on behalf of the United
States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, said last
week the Iranian authorities were stalling on efforts to resume
diplomacy over the programme.
Her attempts to schedule new talks have failed since
December, and a new date has been proposed.
"We have offered a date in February," spokesman Michael Mann
told a regular news briefing in Brussels.
The six powers are concerned Iran is seeking to reach the
capability to build nuclear weapons, but Tehran denies that.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Adrian Croft; editing by Rex
Merrifield)