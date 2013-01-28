* Iran, six powers failing to resume nuclear talks
BRUSSELS Jan 28 World powers have asked Iran to
hold a new round of talks over its nuclear work in February,
while expressing disappointment over Tehran's reluctance to
schedule negotiations.
A spokesman for the EU's foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton said on Monday Iran had not agreed to her proposal,
issued on behalf the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany, to meet at the end of January.
"Iran did not accept our offer to go to Istanbul on Jan. 28
and 29 and so we have offered new dates in February," Michael
Mann told a news briefing in Brussels.
"We have continued to offer dates since December. We are
disappointed the Iranians have not yet agreed," he said.
The next round of discussions had originally been slated for
January but progress has been beset by wrangling between the two
sides.
Iranian officials deny they are to blame for the delays and
say Western countries are responsible for waiting until after
the U.S. presidential election in November, which resulted in
lost opportunities.
"We have always said that we are ready to negotiate until a
result is reached and we have never broken off discussions,"
state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar
Salehi as saying on Monday.
The six counties, known collectively as P5+1, met Iranian
negotiators in three rounds of talks last year but made no
breakthrough.
Iran has refused to halt all uranium enrichment and demanded
relief from international economic sanctions before it takes any
steps. But it has previously suggested it may be willing to halt
higher-grade enrichment - a central concern - if its needs are
met and its right to enrich is formally recognised.
Ashton is overseeing diplomatic contacts on behalf of the
powers hoping to persuade Tehran to scale back its nuclear work.
The six powers are concerned Iran is seeking to reach the
capability to build nuclear weapons, but Tehran denies that.
Mann said, however, that Iranian negotiators have put up new
conditions for resuming negotiations but that EU powers were
concerned that might be a delaying tactic.
Salehi has suggested holding the next round of talks in
Cairo but that the P5+1 wanted to meet elsewhere. He also said
Sweden, Kazakhstan and Switzerland have offered to host the
talks.
