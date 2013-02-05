BRUSSELS Feb 5 Six world powers will hold a new
round of nuclear talks with Iran in Kazakhstan on Feb. 26, a
spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy chief said on
Tuesday.
EU and Iranian diplomats agreed on the date and venue
earlier on Tuesday, said Michael Mann, a spokesman for Catherine
Ashton. The meeting will take place in Almaty.
"The high representative ... hopes that the talks will be
productive and that concrete progress can be made towards a
negotiated solution to meet the international community's
concerns about the Iranian nuclear programme," he said.
The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - hope diplomacy can persuade Iran to scale
back its nuclear work, which they suspect is aimed to produce an
atom bomb, a goal that Tehran denies.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Luke Baker)