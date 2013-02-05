BRUSSELS Feb 5 Six world powers will hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Kazakhstan on Feb. 26, a spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

EU and Iranian diplomats agreed on the date and venue earlier on Tuesday, said Michael Mann, a spokesman for Catherine Ashton. The meeting will take place in Almaty.

"The high representative ... hopes that the talks will be productive and that concrete progress can be made towards a negotiated solution to meet the international community's concerns about the Iranian nuclear programme," he said.

The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - hope diplomacy can persuade Iran to scale back its nuclear work, which they suspect is aimed to produce an atom bomb, a goal that Tehran denies. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Luke Baker)