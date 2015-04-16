BRUSSELS, April 16 World powers will hold talks on April 22 and April 23 with Iran in Vienna, the European Union said, as part of efforts to reach a historic deal to end a standoff over Tehran's atomic ambitions.

"A bilateral meeting of EU Political Director Helga Schmid and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will kick off the talks on 22 and 23 April followed by a plenary meeting of all E3/EU+3 Political Directors and Iran," the EU said in a statement, referring to the group of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

The talks aim to lay the ground for a deal by the end of June. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Julia Fioretti)