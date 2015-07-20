* EU ready to lift all its economic, financial sanctions
* Restrictions on ballistic missiles to remain
(Updates with details of final text, quotes)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 20 The European Union approved
the Iran nuclear deal with world powers on Monday, a first step
towards lifting Europe's economic sanctions against Tehran that
the bloc hopes will send a signal that the U.S. Congress will
follow.
In a message mainly aimed at sceptical voices in the U.S.
Congress and strong resistance from Israel, EU foreign ministers
meeting in Brussels stressed that there was no better option
available.
"It is a balanced deal that means Iran won't get an atomic
bomb," said French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius. "It is a
major political deal."
Ministers waited until the U.N. Security Council also voted
to endorse the July 14 accord and then issued a nine-point text
formally committing to a gradual lifting of sanctions along with
the United States and the United Nations.
Ministers agreed that: "the lifting of economic and
financial sanctions would come into effect once the
International Atomic Energy Agency has verified that Iran has
implemented its nuclear-related commitments".
They also urged the deal's full implementation and said the
agreement could transform the Middle East.
"Iran is back in the international community," said Jean
Asselborn, Luxembourg's foreign minister whose country holds the
rotating six-month EU presidency. Asselborn stressed the need
for a dialogue between Shi'ite Muslim Iran and its Sunni rival
Saudi Arabia for the sake of stabilising the Middle East.
Following the deal in Vienna, Iran has agreed to long-term
curbs on a nuclear programme that the West suspected was aimed
at creating an atomic bomb, but which Tehran says is peaceful.
The EU will retain its ban on the supply of ballistic
missile technology and sanctions related to human rights, EU
diplomats said.
A senior Western official involved in the accord said a
combination of limitations and verification was enough to ensure
Iran would not obtain a nuclear bomb.
"Our ambition is to embed the Iranian civilian nuclear
programme into international cooperation," the official said.
The U.S. Congress received the Iran nuclear agreement on
Sunday and will have 60 days from Monday to decide whether to
approve or reject the deal.
Keen to consider Iran as an alternative supplier of energy
at a time of tensions with Russia, the EU may reopen a
delegation in Tehran and is seeking business opportunities in
the country.
"The Iran deal has a geopolitical impact and also an
economic impact on the European Union," said Austria's Foreign
Minister Sebastian Kurz, who plans to visit Iran in September.
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel flew to Iran at the
weekend, becoming the first senior figure from a large Western
government to visit the country since the deal. France's Fabius
is also due to travel there soon.
