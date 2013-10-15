GENEVA Oct 15 A European Union spokesman said
Iran made a "very useful" presentation at talks on the Islamic
Republic's contested nuclear programme in Geneva on Tuesday.
Negotiators from six world powers, the European Union and
Iran started a two-day meeting aimed at ending deadlock in a
decade-old row over Tehran's nuclear work.
"We heard a presentation this morning from Foreign Minister
Zarif. It was very useful. Talks are reconvening this afternoon
to look at further details," Michael Mann said.
No details have emerged so far on what concessions Iran may
have proposed, if any, in a bid to win relief from sanctions
imposed over concerns it is working to develop a nuclear weapons
capability. Iran says its atomic work is for peaceful purposes.