Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
VIENNA, March 18 World powers have not seen any impact so far from tension with Russia over the Ukrainian region of Crimea on nuclear talks with Iran, a spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.
The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - began a new round of talks on Iran's contested nuclear work on Tuesday in Vienna, a day after Washington and the EU imposed sanctions on Russian officials.
"I haven't seen any negative effect," spokesman Michael Mann told reporters. "We continue our work in a unified fashion". (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.