(Adds quotes, detail)
* Financial sector could be slowest to see difference
* EU to remove some 300 entries from blacklists
* Some restrictions will remain in place
By Gabriela Baczynska and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The European Union on Saturday
began the process of lifting economic and financial sanctions on
Iran, implementing a landmark 2015 deal between world powers and
Tehran, and paving the way for EU business to return to the
country of 80 million.
EU diplomats said the formal ifting of sanctions should be
rapid following automatically from an International Atomic
Energy Agency report saying Tehran had scaled down its nuclear
programme as agreed.
The EU introduced the sanctions on Iran in 2012, accusing
the Islamic republic of seeking to develop a nuclear bomb.
Tehran denied that, saying the programme had civilian goals.
After years of escalating confrontation, six world powers
and Iran last year clinched a deal envisaging sanctions relief
in exchange for the scaling down of Tehran's nuclear activities.
The lifting of the sanctions will mean European citizens and
companies are again allowed to trade in oil, gas and
petrochemicals with Iran, as well as to supply it with equipment
for these sectors and deal with the state atomic energy body.
They will also be free to deal with the Iranian transport
and financial sectors, including banks, which will be able to
switch back into the SWIFT transactions system, a key to
rekindling foreign trade.
The EU will remove some 300 entries from its Iranian
blacklist, or about two-thirds of the list compiled over
Tehran's nuclear programme, a Western official said.
"For the EU, it would mean practically all the main Iranian
banks, including the central bank, which is potentially a huge
benefit for Iran," the official also said.
A total of some 550 entries will disappear from the lists of
the EU, the United States and the United Nations, which are also
lifting their restrictions, the person added.
SOME RESTRICTIONS STAY
But some restrictions will remain, including an embargo on
arms and ballistic missiles, and certain goods will still
require pre-authorisation before EU firms can export them to
Iran.
Other restrictions that the bloc imposed on Iran over human
rights violations will stay in place since they were not part of
the deal over Iran's nuclear programme.
The reopening of the Iranian market, with some 80 million
people, could provide major, if not risk-free business
opportunities.
The Western official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said the initial impact would be most significant for trading
companies, rather than banking majors.
"This is not a business and trade agreement with Iran to
encourage investment there," the person said. "But we are
convinced that it should produce results."
"The financial sector may be the most difficult at the very
beginning... but it doesn't mean nothing can happen... The
business community is very simple in that respect - when you
start seeing your competitors going somewhere, you start asking
yourself 'Why should I be the last in line?'"
"But we have to be realistic, we should not expect that on
the first day everything will be smooth."
(editing by Ralph Boulton)