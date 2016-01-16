(Adds quotes, detail)

* Financial sector could be slowest to see difference

* EU to remove some 300 entries from blacklists

* Some restrictions will remain in place

By Gabriela Baczynska and Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The European Union on Saturday began the process of lifting economic and financial sanctions on Iran, implementing a landmark 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran, and paving the way for EU business to return to the country of 80 million.

EU diplomats said the formal ifting of sanctions should be rapid following automatically from an International Atomic Energy Agency report saying Tehran had scaled down its nuclear programme as agreed.

The EU introduced the sanctions on Iran in 2012, accusing the Islamic republic of seeking to develop a nuclear bomb. Tehran denied that, saying the programme had civilian goals.

After years of escalating confrontation, six world powers and Iran last year clinched a deal envisaging sanctions relief in exchange for the scaling down of Tehran's nuclear activities.

The lifting of the sanctions will mean European citizens and companies are again allowed to trade in oil, gas and petrochemicals with Iran, as well as to supply it with equipment for these sectors and deal with the state atomic energy body.

They will also be free to deal with the Iranian transport and financial sectors, including banks, which will be able to switch back into the SWIFT transactions system, a key to rekindling foreign trade.

The EU will remove some 300 entries from its Iranian blacklist, or about two-thirds of the list compiled over Tehran's nuclear programme, a Western official said.

"For the EU, it would mean practically all the main Iranian banks, including the central bank, which is potentially a huge benefit for Iran," the official also said.

A total of some 550 entries will disappear from the lists of the EU, the United States and the United Nations, which are also lifting their restrictions, the person added.

SOME RESTRICTIONS STAY

But some restrictions will remain, including an embargo on arms and ballistic missiles, and certain goods will still require pre-authorisation before EU firms can export them to Iran.

Other restrictions that the bloc imposed on Iran over human rights violations will stay in place since they were not part of the deal over Iran's nuclear programme.

The reopening of the Iranian market, with some 80 million people, could provide major, if not risk-free business opportunities.

The Western official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the initial impact would be most significant for trading companies, rather than banking majors.

"This is not a business and trade agreement with Iran to encourage investment there," the person said. "But we are convinced that it should produce results."

"The financial sector may be the most difficult at the very beginning... but it doesn't mean nothing can happen... The business community is very simple in that respect - when you start seeing your competitors going somewhere, you start asking yourself 'Why should I be the last in line?'"

"But we have to be realistic, we should not expect that on the first day everything will be smooth." (editing by Ralph Boulton)