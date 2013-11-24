RPT-COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting oil market: Russell
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
GENEVA Nov 24 A senior western official said on Sunday that relief on EU sanctions on oil shipping insurance was included in a deal between Iran and six world powers over its disputed nuclear programme.
"Insurance on oil shipments is included" in the agreement reached earlier on Sunday between the Islamic state and six world powers, including EU states Britain, Germany and France, the diplomat said. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Graphic of Brent-Dubai swap vs Saudi OSP: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mvKQFG
LONDON, March 7 E.ON UK will raise its standard variable dual-fuel prices by 8.8 percent from April 26, affecting around 2.5 million customers, the British arm of German utility E.ON said.
* CEO says times difficult but share has capacity to rebound (Adds CEO comments, share price performance)