BRUSSELS, March 16 The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she had constructive talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels on Monday, saying that they would help make progress on a nuclear deal with Tehran.

"I am confident that this meeting will help advance the negotiations in the coming days and weeks," Mogherini told reporters. "We discussed all the remaining open gaps," she said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)