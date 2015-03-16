Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
BRUSSELS, March 16 The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she had constructive talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels on Monday, saying that they would help make progress on a nuclear deal with Tehran.
"I am confident that this meeting will help advance the negotiations in the coming days and weeks," Mogherini told reporters. "We discussed all the remaining open gaps," she said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.